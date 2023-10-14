Hundreds come together in honor of fallen trooper

Columbus County, N.C. (WECT) - Five years later, over 500 people came out to support Trooper Kevin Conner.

Trooper Kevin Conner was shot and killed in October of 2018 while pulling someone over in Columbus County. On Saturday friends, family, and members of the community came out for the fifth annual Trooper Kevin Conner Memorial Run.

“He wanted to make this world a better place for everyone that he came in contact with and I am fairly certain that he succeed and surpassed his goal,” said Miranda Conner Ellington, Kevin’s former wife.

She said Kevin loved to run and give back to the community. The family said in his honor they continue with the race every year.

“It’s just very important that we honor his life because he was a hero,” said Ellington.

This year, the memorial run had the biggest turnout yet despite the rain. Hundreds of people came out to participate in the 5k and the 1 mile.

" It’s very touching and humbling and we’re grateful that people still remember and honor his life and the legacy that he leaves behind,” said Ellington.

A legacy that helps the next generation. The race raises money for the Trooper Kevin Conner Spirit of Community and Leadership scholarship.

The scholarship gives $5,000 to two students in Bladen and Columbus Counties who will be attending four year universities.

The memorial run also raises money for a Blue Line Legacy Scholarship, which helps support kids who have parents are in law enforcement.

“And that’s why we do this, the main reason but also to honor what he stood for which was helping his community and giving back to a community that he loved and cherished,” said Ellington.

The memorial run allowed people from across the community to come together. Kevin’s mom Kay Connor said they are thankful for all of the continued support.

“Actually, I have had one son, that’s the only child that I had. And now I have a huge amount of son’s because of the brotherhood of Highway Patrol. And it makes you feel so good because they involve us in everything and just keep us going day to day,” said Connor.

Friends that turned into family, dozens of people from law enforcement came out to show support. However, many people kept in mind the reason they gathered in the first place, as they wait to go to trail for the 2018 shooting.

" Please continue to keep our family in your prayers as we endure this long grueling process and while nothing will ever bring Kevin back to us we can rise to the challenge of living heroic live styles just like Kevin did daily,” said Ellington.

There is no date set yet for the trial but the family said they hope to have one within the next year.

