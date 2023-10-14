Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: a rainy & stormy Saturday

The latest from your WECT First Alert Weather team
The latest from your WECT First Alert Weather team(WECT)
By Ella Tansey
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 3:33 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you this Saturday morning! A cold front is set to move through the area today bringing cloudy, rainy, and stormy conditions to your First Alert Forecast for a portion of the day. Today host a 60% chance for scattered showers or even a gusty thunderstorm, so it’s a good idea to stay alert for the next few hours. Once the cold front passes through, rain chances will decrease to around 10% for tonight and into tomorrow. This front will bring cooler temperatures and more comfortable conditions. Today will be a bit sticky, with temperatures flirting with the lower 80s, while tonight expect airy temperatures in the upper 50s. A great day to watch a spooky movie or college football! Tomorrow will be crisp and pleasant with lower 70s and temperatures will dip into the lower 50s.

Looking at the tropics, tropical Storm Sean is currently deep in the low latitudes of the eastern Atlantic Ocean. Additionally, another disturbance east of Sean, called Invest 94L has a high chance for development. We’ll be keeping a close eye on both of these features, but as of now, it’s safe to say that the Carolinas are not facing any definable threats.

Stay vigilant as Hurricane Season winds down with wect.com/hurricane (http://wect.com/hurricane).

View your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg (http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg)

Or, anytime, extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

