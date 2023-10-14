Columbus County speaks on plans to improve test scores for students

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Six out of 13 schools did not meet Spring 2023 test score expectations, county officials are working to help students improve the results.

Many people go to school with the hopes of a better future. However, what happens when those expectations aren’t met?

“Unfortunately, we have some students who miss 40, 50, 60 days a year, and we’re only in school 180 days out of the school year or out of the year. So it’s a lot when a student misses more than 10 days,” said Dr. Deanne Meadows, the superintendent for Columbus County Schools.

Meadows said attendance is impacting students’ performance inside the classroom.

Seven out of 13 schools in Columbus County did not meet state standards during the Spring standardized testing. Officials said they’re working to get to the bottom of the issue.

“Normally, the school will try to intervene by contacting the parents or caretaker or guardian to kind of set up a meeting once they notice that there is an attendance problem,” said Algernon McKenzie, the director of Columbus County Social Services.

McKenzie said if a student is missing more than ten days of school, further steps may need to be taken. He said if a student has more than 10 unexcused absences, teachers may request a meeting with parents.

As for the schools, they’re doing what they can to get kids back in the classrooms. Meadows said they are working to make sure all schools are giving more incentives for kids to come to school.

“We are working very hard to engage our students in their learning activities in their instructional time. We’re really focused this year on engaging parents back in school, back into what’s happening with their kids,” said Meadows.

Through pep rallies and guest speakers, they hope to get students excited for the future. Meadows said overall attendance has dropped since COVID.

“You can’t learn everything you need to learn just by looking into Google Classroom and doing those things online. What you hear and the interactions that you have with your peers really improves the learning process,” said Meadows.

She said the county hopes to see improvement in test scores by continuing to build stronger relationships with the community.

“Our strategic plan is at every one of our schools, or at least a performance grade of C, and we’re not there yet. And that is really what we’re working on. We want every school to meet growth based on the state’s requirements. So for every year a student spends in school, they should make a year’s worth of growth.”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.