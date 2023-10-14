Brunswick County Public Utilities flushing water mains, residents may notice changes in tap water

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County residents may notice a change in their tap water throughout the next month.

“Every year, Brunswick County and the towns, cities, and other utilities that purchase water from Brunswick County implement an annual flushing program. Public Utilities employees flush the water mains by opening fire hydrants and allowing them to flow freely for a short period of time. The flushing cleans out sediment and allows routine maintenance of the more than 6,000 fire hydrants in the Brunswick County service area,” according to a release from the county.

During the flushing period, your water may be discolored and it’s possible for there to be some sediment. The county says it is only temporary but not harmful to anyone.

Combined chlorine is typically added to the water throughout the year at part of the water treatment process, but the county will add free chlorine during the flushing period to help clean out sediment. The free chlorine will be used from October 16 through November.

“Depending on your location within the distribution system and usage patterns, it could be a week to 10 days for your drinking water to transition from combined chlorine to free chlorine at the beginning of the flushing program. The annual change from chloramines to chlorine for this brief period is required by the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality,” according to the news release.

Public Utilities officials recommend keeping a container of drinking water in your fridge during this time period, especially if you are sensitive to the taste and color of chlorine.

If you have any questions, you can contact Brunswick County’s Public Utilities Department at 910-253-2657, 910-371-3490, 910-454-0512, or your local water provider.

