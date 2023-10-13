Wilmington police looking for missing man
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 5:36 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that it is looking for 49-year-old Vernell Brown.
Police describe Brown as being 6′0″ tall, weighing 170 pounds and having brown eyes with black hair. Brown has a tattoo of a cross and “vern” with a heart on his arms.
You are asked to call 911 if you see Brown. Anyone with information is asked to contact (910) 343-3609.
