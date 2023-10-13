Wilmington police to clear out homeless encampment on N Kerr Ave.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Law enforcement provided WECT an inside look as they are set to clear out a homeless encampment near Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway and North Kerr Ave.

Nearly 100 people live in the encampment, and the next question is where these people will be headed after the land is cleared. Police aren’t sure where they’ll be able to go.

“They’ll probably find a location close to some infrastructure intersections. You drive around Wilmington, you see people asking for money, standing on the side of the road. So, right now there’s no way of knowing,” Lt. Greg Willet with Wilmington Police Department said.

The land is owned by NCDOT, Cameron Management and Duke Energy — and police are working to get the homeless that live in the area out. The NCDOT will install a permanent ‘no trespassing’ sign on the premises on Oct. 18.

Police say what they leave behind is an even bigger problem: thousands of pounds of trash will need to be cleaned up, costing taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The homeless who live there could be given citations or even arrested.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.