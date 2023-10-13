Senior Connect
Wilmington man sentenced for assaulting man with ice pick

Curtis Malloy
Curtis Malloy(New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man from Wilmington pleaded guilty Thursday to assaulting a man with an ice pick earlier this year.

In New Hanover County Superior Court, 59-year-old Curtis Malloy pleaded guilty to assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and possession of a firearm by a felon. He was sentenced to serve 70-105 months.

“On May 1, 2023, police responded to Evans Street in Wilmington and found the victim with a laceration to his face. Witnesses stated that Malloy rode up on a bike, cut the victim and fired one shot from a gun before leaving. Officers located Malloy in a yard at a nearby residence. They found knives and an ice pick in Malloy’s pockets, along with a .22 caliber handgun in a bookbag not far from where he was seated. The victim and one of the witnesses who was with him at the time of the incident positively identified Malloy as the person who committed the assault,” an announcement from District Attorney Ben David states.

