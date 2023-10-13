Wilmington Housing Authority seeks city council’s approval on bonds for townhomes

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - During its meeting Tuesday night, The Wilmington City Council will consider a resolution approving the Wilmington Housing Authority to issue up to $16 million in bonds toward Tidewater Townhomes.

According to city staff, the development would consist of “104 affordable rental housing units.”

“Federal tax law requires that tax-exempt bonds issued to finance affordable housing be approved by both the Issuer and the governmental unit having jurisdiction over the area in which the facility is to be located, after holding a public hearing,” the city council agenda states.

A public hearing about the bonds was held by WHA on Oct. 3.

OAHS Tidewater, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, will agree to repay the principal, interest and premium, if any, on the bonds.

The WHA and the City of Wilmington will not have any liability whatsoever for the payment of principal or interest on the bonds

The bonds also will not affect the city’s debt ratios or legal debt limit.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.