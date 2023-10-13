Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Wilmington Housing Authority seeks city council’s approval on bonds for townhomes

(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - During its meeting Tuesday night, The Wilmington City Council will consider a resolution approving the Wilmington Housing Authority to issue up to $16 million in bonds toward Tidewater Townhomes.

According to city staff, the development would consist of “104 affordable rental housing units.”

“Federal tax law requires that tax-exempt bonds issued to finance affordable housing be approved by both the Issuer and the governmental unit having jurisdiction over the area in which the facility is to be located, after holding a public hearing,” the city council agenda states.

A public hearing about the bonds was held by WHA on Oct. 3.

OAHS Tidewater, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, will agree to repay the principal, interest and premium, if any, on the bonds.

The WHA and the City of Wilmington will not have any liability whatsoever for the payment of principal or interest on the bonds

The bonds also will not affect the city’s debt ratios or legal debt limit.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katherine Pace
Wilmington police locate missing UNCW student
Kyle Lancaster
New Hanover County man charged with death by distribution following Rocky Point fentanyl death
According to the CBPD, 23-year-old Ethan Hill Faircloth has been charged with death by...
Carolina Beach police charge man in connection to overdose death
Car and tank truck crash on Carolina Beach Road in Wilmington near Medical Center Drive on Oct....
Car and tank truck crash on Carolina Beach Road near Medical Center Drive
Joanna Brooke English
Woman facing new charges after allegedly stealing car in Wilmington, firing gun in Riegelwood

Latest News

The clinic aims to serve uninsured residents in Brunswick County.
New Hope Clinic announces open house in Brunswick County
A tree planting in Wilmington
Cape Fear River Watch looking for volunteers to help at tree planting event
Curtis Malloy
Wilmington man sentenced for assaulting man with ice pick
Curtis Malloy
Man arrested, accused of stabbing 59-year-old in Wilmington