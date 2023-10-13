Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

WECT’s Frances Weller braves the waves ahead of Ocean Fest

WECT's Frances Weller takes a surfing lesson.
WECT's Frances Weller takes a surfing lesson.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - On a crisp morning in early October, WECT’s Frances Weller and Ocean Fest Director Mark Anders met on the shore in Surf City. The ocean waves are fantastic for surfers. They are not for beginners.

“These are terrible learning conditions,” Anders said. “This is from Tropical Storm or Hurricane Philippe I think that’s coming and these waves are literally from that storm.”

After a brief lesson on how to pop up on the surfboard, Anders decides that the ocean is too fierce on that day for Weller to attempt to stand on a surfboard. That’s for another day, another lesson.

Anders, who has been surfing almost daily for 30 years, is still convinced he can at least get her to overcome her fear of the ocean and at least ride the waves lying flat on a surfboard. Again, the ocean is packing a punch even to the most skilled surfers. Two surfing schools in Surf City canceled lessons that day.

“They pack a lot more punch than a normal day and when I heard you (Weller) wanted to do it today, I was like ‘Oh well, you’ve got an experience for sure.’”

So, the lesson begins.

WECT's Frances Weller takes a surfing lesson
WECT's Frances Weller takes a surfing lesson(WECT)

”The first rule is when you fall off and you will fall off is you cover your head like that, ok?”

Anders assembled a team to make sure there was back up if Fran needed to be rescued. He assures her the only concern should be covering her head when she falls.

”Other than that, you’re not going to drown because I’m going to be there, Jen’s going to be there, Chuck is going to be there. Ok so don’t worry about that,” Anders said.

So, they set out for the ocean. After getting thrown from the board a few times in the beginning, Fran finally was ready to ride the waves on the surfboard.

“For not having played in the water for many many years, that was pretty tough of you so high five for that.”

Fran and Anders plan to have another surfing lesson soon when the waves are calmer. He’s convinced her she will be able to stand up and surf the waves.

“Oh, I know you can do it,” Anders said.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Lancaster
New Hanover County man charged with death by distribution following Rocky Point fentanyl death
Katherine Pace
Wilmington police locate missing UNCW student
According to the CBPD, 23-year-old Ethan Hill Faircloth has been charged with death by...
Carolina Beach police charge man in connection to overdose death
Car and tank truck crash on Carolina Beach Road in Wilmington near Medical Center Drive on Oct....
Car and tank truck crash on Carolina Beach Road near Medical Center Drive
Joanna Brooke English
Woman facing new charges after allegedly stealing car in Wilmington, firing gun in Riegelwood

Latest News

The New Hanover NCWorks Career Center
New Hanover NCWorks, Cape Fear Workforce Development Board to host job fair Oct. 18
Loop the Loop for Epilepsy is inviting the community to a walk in Wrightsville Beach to support...
Loop the Loop for Epilepsy Walk set for October 15 at Wrightsville Beach Park
Abbey Nature Preserve in Scotts Hill
Abbey Nature Preserve to temporarily close beginning Monday
Pollo, an eight-month-old Labrador/Border Collie mix, is available for adoption from Freedom...
Pet of the Week: Pollo from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue