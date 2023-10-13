WECT’s Frances Weller braves the waves ahead of Ocean Fest

SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - On a crisp morning in early October, WECT’s Frances Weller and Ocean Fest Director Mark Anders met on the shore in Surf City. The ocean waves are fantastic for surfers. They are not for beginners.

“These are terrible learning conditions,” Anders said. “This is from Tropical Storm or Hurricane Philippe I think that’s coming and these waves are literally from that storm.”

After a brief lesson on how to pop up on the surfboard, Anders decides that the ocean is too fierce on that day for Weller to attempt to stand on a surfboard. That’s for another day, another lesson.

Anders, who has been surfing almost daily for 30 years, is still convinced he can at least get her to overcome her fear of the ocean and at least ride the waves lying flat on a surfboard. Again, the ocean is packing a punch even to the most skilled surfers. Two surfing schools in Surf City canceled lessons that day.

“They pack a lot more punch than a normal day and when I heard you (Weller) wanted to do it today, I was like ‘Oh well, you’ve got an experience for sure.’”

So, the lesson begins.

WECT's Frances Weller takes a surfing lesson (WECT)

”The first rule is when you fall off and you will fall off is you cover your head like that, ok?”

Anders assembled a team to make sure there was back up if Fran needed to be rescued. He assures her the only concern should be covering her head when she falls.

”Other than that, you’re not going to drown because I’m going to be there, Jen’s going to be there, Chuck is going to be there. Ok so don’t worry about that,” Anders said.

So, they set out for the ocean. After getting thrown from the board a few times in the beginning, Fran finally was ready to ride the waves on the surfboard.

“For not having played in the water for many many years, that was pretty tough of you so high five for that.”

Fran and Anders plan to have another surfing lesson soon when the waves are calmer. He’s convinced her she will be able to stand up and surf the waves.

“Oh, I know you can do it,” Anders said.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.