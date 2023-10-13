Study completed on potential impacts of baseball stadium development in Leland

Senior Connect
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Members of the Leland Town Council are set to hear the results of a study on the economic impacts of a proposed baseball stadium and entertainment development at a meeting on Thursday, Oct. 19.

March 2023: Leaders say bond not being considered to pay for baseball development
Feb. 2023: New details on potential minor league baseball in Leland; residents react

The Town of Leland hired consulting firm Baker Tilly to conduct the study using plans provided by the town and REV Entertainment. Known as the Jackeys Creek Development, it would be located on over 1,400 acres of greenfield along U.S. 17 near Brunswick Forest. A presentation from REV Entertainment pictured a 6,000-person stadium, restaurants, hotels and more.

According to a memo prepared for the Oct. 19 meeting, Baker Tilly found that Jackeys Creek could provide over $182 million in property tax revenue with an approximate 30-year project period. The memo says the estimated operating revenues generated by the stadium over 10 years to be about $135 million, and the additional sales tax for the adjacent development is projected to be $175 million over the 30-year project period.

The memo places the preliminary cost estimates at $59 million for the stadium and $46 million for the surrounding infrastructure, which includes site preparation, infrastructure and on-site utilities. This brings the total cost to an estimated $105.6 million.

Baker Tilly analyzed the economic impacts as well; the firm found that over $5.1 billion of economic output and wages/salaries would be made during the construction of the developments.

Beyond the construction phase, the development is expected to create 319 permanent jobs, including the people directly employed by the facilities, the people providing the items needed by the facilities’ direct employees, and the jobs added by the additional spending brought in by the new employees.

The memo outlines the next steps as figuring out how to finance the project, evaluating the impact of the development on the town’s services and further defining the project’s quality of life benefits, among others.

The full meeting agenda is available on the town’s website, and you can read the memo below.

