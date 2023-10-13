‘Profound, infectious, radiant energy’: Friends, family of Fort Fisher homicide victim share memories

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Though born overseas, Christopher Fenty left a mark in Carolina Beach.

“He loved to be in Carolina Beach,” Fenty’s wife Eva Klutz said. “He loved everyone he met, and they felt it.”

Fenty was killed Monday at Fort Fisher in a shooting. He was in his car when he was shot multiple times. The accused shooter, Adrian Hall Jr., is currently being held with no bond.

“[Fort Fisher] was part of his morning routine,” Klutz said. “He does push-ups and jumping jacks. I imagine he was listening to his music also.”

Fenty had just recently finished his first album, and also a music video the night before he was killed. He has a few singles out on most streaming platforms under the name “King Fenty.”

“He got to fulfill his dream,” Klutz said. “His music was very uplifting. He preached goodness.”

Klutz says a few of his songs were inspired by their relationship. Klutz and Fenty first met when Klutz was on a family vacation in Barbados, where Fenty and his family lived. They got married in 2012, and moved to Carolina Beach, Klutz’s hometown, in 2017.

“We came here and we grew,” Klutz said. “He met the whole community. He loved everyone at the coffee shops he would stop in at in the morning, he loved everyone he worked for.”

Fenty worked for a landscaping business and Rucker Johns. Klutz believes Fenty was in the “wrong place at the wrong time.”

“It could have been anybody. It’s messed up,” Klutz said. “You never realize how mental illness and gun violence can affect a community. If your loved ones need help, please reach out and get them the help that they need because losing someone as devastating and senseless as this is not okay.”

A friend of Fenty’s said this is a time when people should be coming together.

“We need more eye contact so you can see where people are coming from,” Fenty’s friend Melvin Milbourne said. “We don’t interact enough, and something like this could easily make people scatter instead of bring people together.”

The family plans to return Fenty’s body to Barbados so he can be with his two sisters, brother and mother one last time. To do so, they need to raise about $20,000.

They have two fundraising events planned so far. One is on October 23 from 6-9 p.m. at the Rusty Nail. The other will be on November 9 at the Lazy Pirate, but times are yet to be announced.

“I know for a fact everything happens for a reason,” Milbourne said. “If you know good people, keep them close.”

“You will never meet another person like him,” Klutz said. “He had profound, infectious, radiant energy. Huge smile, full of joy.”

