Portion of NC 53 closed near Atkinson following crash involving log truck
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 7:11 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced just before 6:50 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 13, that a portion of NC 53 is closed following a crash near Atkinson in Pender County.
According to the announcement, lanes are closed in both directions near Point Caswell Road. A representative with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol stated that a log truck is involved in the crash.
Updates will be provided as more details become available.
Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.