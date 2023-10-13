Senior Connect
Portion of NC 53 closed near Atkinson following crash involving log truck

By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 7:11 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced just before 6:50 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 13, that a portion of NC 53 is closed following a crash near Atkinson in Pender County.

According to the announcement, lanes are closed in both directions near Point Caswell Road. A representative with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol stated that a log truck is involved in the crash.

Updates will be provided as more details become available.

