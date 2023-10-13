Pet of the Week: Pollo from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Pollo, an eight-month-old Labrador/Border Collie mix, is available for adoption from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue.

Spayed, microchipped and up-to-date on her vaccinations, she also takes heartworm preventative medication on a monthly basis.

According to FBAR, Pollo loves to run, go for walks, water and playing with others. She would do best in a home that has a fenced-in yard and would prefer to have a young male dog that would play with her. Pollo also gets along very well with children.

Pollo does well in a crate and likes to herd occasionally, but she is not aggressive about it.

Those interested in meeting Pollo can do so from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14, at the Groove Pop-Up for Pups at Riverlights. The event will be held at 109 Pier Master Point in Wilmington. Pollo, along with several other dogs available through FBAR, will be in attendance.

Those interested in adopting her can send an email to freedombridgeanimalrescuenc@gmail.com. Additionally, interested individuals can visit the Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue website.

Pollo, an eight-month-old Labrador/Border Collie mix, is available for adoption from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue. (Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue)

Pollo, an eight-month-old Labrador/Border Collie mix, is available for adoption from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue. (Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue)

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.