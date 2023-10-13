Pender County commissioners to consider contract changes for new law enforcement center

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Board of Commissioners is set to consider contract changes for a new law enforcement center, funds for a traffic signal and budget adjustments for new funding for an EMS station at their meeting on Monday, Oct. 16.

Adjusting plans after delay on new law enforcement center

Per the meeting agenda, commissioners voted to let the county continue progress on a new law enforcement center back in July after a problem with a deed restriction lead to delays. With approval from commissioners, a meeting was held with Moseley Architects that found the existing contract was missing key services to the completion of the project.

The changes include $232,200 for utility services, $104,760 for a secondary roadway, $82,320 for more onsite services and $107,611 for radio tower planning costs not included in the current contract. The county’s agreement with Moseley said that the company would receive compensation if its services weren’t used within 40 months of the contract’s execution, but the amendment says this was renegotiated to 60 months due to the delays.

This changes the cost of the contract from $3,250,000 to $3,776,891.

The contract amendment is on the consent agenda, meaning that it will likely be passed without discussion unless it is removed from the consent agenda.

Funding for a new traffic signal at Sloop Point Road and U.S. 17

Commissioners will consider a resolution that would have the county contribute up to $66,250 for a traffic signal at Sloop Point Road and U.S. Highway 17.

The N.C. Department of Transportation grant rules require for a local municipality to pay for at least 25 percent of the cost of a given project.

These funds would only be allocated to the project if the grant worth up to $265,000 is awarded by the NCDOT.

Budget amendment for new EMS station funding

This year’s state budget included a $1.3 million award to Pender EMS and Fire to help it build a new EMS station near Malpass Corner.

The funding is already secured; commissioners will be approving the budget amendment to account for the state funding and allocate it to the project.

You can find the full meeting agenda on the county’s website.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.