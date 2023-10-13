New Hope Clinic announces open house in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hope Clinic is inviting the public to a open house set for Wednesday, Nov. 1, from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

“The Open House will include live music from Dirk Mercer & Jamie Dooley, street tacos by Live Oak Catering, beverages, and games. Tours of the facility will also be offered to showcase the clinic and the care offered to our patients. To show our appreciation to our generous community members, we will also have giveaways to include restaurant certificates and New Hope Clinic swag,” a clinic announcement states.

Guests will be able to meet staff, volunteers, and patients while learning about the history of the facility, how it has grown and volunteer opportunities. The clinic is located at 201 W. Boiling Spring Rd., Boiling Spring Lakes.

The volunteer-driven nonprofit aims to provide free medical, dental and pharmacy services to low-income, uninsured people in Brunswick County.

“We look forward to seeing you there for a fun afternoon of celebrating all that New Hope Clinic offers to our neighbors in Brunswick County,” the announcement continues. “For more information about the event or the Clinic, visit www.newhopeclinicfree.org or call 910-845-5333.”

