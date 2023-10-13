New Hanover NCWorks, Cape Fear Workforce Development Board to host job fair Oct. 18

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - NCWorks has announced a job fair at its New Hanover County location on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

According to the announcement, the event, hosted by New Hanover NCWorks and the Cape Fear Workforce Development Board, will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1994 S 17th St. in Wilmington.

“This event will centralize confirmed attendees, North Carolina Ports, NC Dept. of Transportation, PSG Traffic Services, United Way SCSEP, H&R Block, Southland Entertainment, and the NC Military Business Center,” the announcement states. “This in person event will be filled with valuable opportunities to connect with local employers who are ready to provide assistance and guidance for employment opportunities.”

Employment opportunities can also be applied for online here.

“Job seekers are encouraged to contact the NCWorks Career Center for assistance with resumes, interviewing skills, and to learn about career training opportunities at NewHanoverCounty@NCWorks.gov or (910) 945-6900 (Wilmington),” the release adds.

