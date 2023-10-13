N.C. Medicaid expansion to launch Dec. 1

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The NC Department of Health and Human services has announced that the N.C. Medicaid expansion is set to launch on Dec. 1 since it has received final federal approval from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

The expansion will help over 600,000 people in the state get health care coverage.

“North Carolina is working hard to prepare for Medicaid expansion to start Dec. 1, and this is an important step,” said Governor Roy Cooper in a NCDHHS press release. “Expanding Medicaid is a monumental achievement that will improve the health and lives of hundreds of thousands of people while helping our health care providers and economy.”

Most people will be able to get healthcare through NC Medicaid on Dec. 1 given they:

Live in North Carolina

Are 19-64 years old

Are a citizen. ( Some non-US citizens can also get health care coverage through Medicaid.)

Have a household income before taxes of under: $1,676/month ($20,120/year) for a single adult $2,267/month ($27,214/year) for a family of two $2,859/month ($34,307/year) for a family of three $3,450/month ($41,400/year) for a family of four For each additional person, add $591/month ($7,094/year) to find the maximum income. For example, a family of five would need to make less than $4,041/month ($48,494/year)



“We are grateful to our federal partners for their close partnership and this final approval enabling hundreds of thousands of people the health care coverage they have been waiting for,” said NCDHHS Secretary Kody H. Kinsley in a press release. “North Carolina is now well on our way to launch Medicaid expansion, and on Dec. 1, about 300,000 people will automatically be enrolled in full coverage.”

You can learn more about Medicaid on the NCDHHS website.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.