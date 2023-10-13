Holden Beach commissioners to discuss paid parking program expansion, sand regulations

HOLDEN BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Holden Beach Board of Commissioners on Tuesday will discuss various topics at a regular meeting.

Currently, the town enforces paid parking between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. each day between April 1 and Oct. 31.

Mayor Pro Tem Rick Smith proposed a discussion and potential action to extend paid parking to be year-round.

Commissioners are also set to discuss potential changes to regulations on removing sand from the beach.

In the meeting agenda, policies for sand removal from Caswell Beach, Ocean Isle Beach and Sunset Beach are included.

You can find the full meeting agenda on the town’s website.

