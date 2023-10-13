Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Holden Beach commissioners to discuss paid parking program expansion, sand regulations

Town of Holden Beach
Town of Holden Beach(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLDEN BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Holden Beach Board of Commissioners on Tuesday will discuss various topics at a regular meeting.

Currently, the town enforces paid parking between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. each day between April 1 and Oct. 31.

Mayor Pro Tem Rick Smith proposed a discussion and potential action to extend paid parking to be year-round.

Commissioners are also set to discuss potential changes to regulations on removing sand from the beach.

In the meeting agenda, policies for sand removal from Caswell Beach, Ocean Isle Beach and Sunset Beach are included.

You can find the full meeting agenda on the town’s website.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katherine Pace
Wilmington police locate missing UNCW student
Kyle Lancaster
New Hanover County man charged with death by distribution following Rocky Point fentanyl death
According to the CBPD, 23-year-old Ethan Hill Faircloth has been charged with death by...
Carolina Beach police charge man in connection to overdose death
Car and tank truck crash on Carolina Beach Road in Wilmington near Medical Center Drive on Oct....
Car and tank truck crash on Carolina Beach Road near Medical Center Drive
Joanna Brooke English
Woman facing new charges after allegedly stealing car in Wilmington, firing gun in Riegelwood

Latest News

One of the Waccamaw Siouan Tribe's annual Pow Wows
51st annual Waccamaw Siouan Pow wow set for Oct. 20-21
Martin Luther King Center
Contract for MLK Community Center upgrades on city council agenda
Wilmington Housing Authority seeks city council’s approval on bonds for townhomes
The clinic aims to serve uninsured residents in Brunswick County.
New Hope Clinic announces open house in Brunswick County