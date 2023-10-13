Senior Connect
Friday Night Football: Week 9

The high school football season continues with Week 9 of Friday Night Football.
The high school football season continues with Week 9 of Friday Night Football.(Erik Drost / CC BY 2.0)
By Zach Solon
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The high school football season continues with Week 9 of Friday Night Football.

This week’s games include:

Friday, Oct. 13

  • Hoggard vs. Topsail at 7 p.m.
  • New Hanover vs. Laney at 7 p.m.
  • South Brunswick at Ashley at 7 p.m.
  • West Brunswick vs. North Brunswick at 7 p.m.
  • West Columbus vs. East Bladen at 7:30 p.m.
  • Whiteville vs. Pender at 7:30 p.m.

