First Alert Forecast: next crisp cold front nearing

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington recorded a helpful 0.53 inches of rain Wednesday night and Thursday and, along the next cold front, your First Alert Forecast features additional rain chances. Friday into Friday night will have a low 0 to 10% chance for a shower, which bodes well for most or all of Surf City’s Ocean Fest and WECT News’ Highway 6 program. Saturday will host a 50% chance for a shower or stray gusty thunderstorm as the cold front makes its closest approach. Worth staying alert for a few hours! Behind the front, expect an infusion of dry air to torque these chances down to 10% for Saturday night and Sunday.

The cold front will also bring a crisp change in humidity levels and temperatures. Ahead of the boundary, expect warm upper 70s Friday, mild middle 60s Friday night, and a sticky 80 or so Saturday. Upon its passage, look for airy upper 50s Saturday night, crisp lower 70s Sunday, and chilly lower 50s Sunday night.

Tropical Storm Sean, still deep in the low latitudes of the eastern Atlantic Ocean, does not have a strong future. Another disturbance, east of Sean, has a high chance to develop. Plenty of time to watch both of these features in case! - but it is safe to say that the Carolinas face no definable tropical weather threats at this time.

Stay vigilant as Hurricane Season winds down with wect.com/hurricane.

