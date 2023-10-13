Senior Connect
Contract for MLK Community Center upgrades on City Council agenda

Martin Luther King Center
Martin Luther King Center
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two items related to upgrades at the MLK Community Center are on the agenda for the Wilmington City Council this week.

During Tuesday’s meeting, council members will consider a resolution that would authorize awarding the $4,525,000 project to Clancy & Theys Construction Co. of Wilmington.

On Nov. 8, 2016, voters passed the Wilmington Parks Bond Referendum, which included providing funding for the MLK Community Center Gym Expansion and Kitchen Renovation.

The upgrades would included the addition of a commercial kitchen, a lobby, new restrooms, office space, and a high school regulation-sized gymnasium.

The commercial kitchen construction and a portion of the gymnasium expansion is funded by American Rescue Act funds but city staff says current construction cost escalation “has contributed to the project’s need for additional funding.”

To award the contract, city council would need to approve an ordinance making a supplemental appropriation of $1,150,096 to the Park and ecreation Capital Projects Fund for the MLK Community Center Gym Expansion.

“This amount includes additional funding needed for the construction contract award, a 5% construction contingency, construction administration services, special inspection services, and construction material testing services,” according to information from city staff. “The additional funding comes from the available debt capacity within the debt service fund.”

