Community invited to Veteran Experience Action Center event

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Veteran Experience Action Center event is set to be held at the Wilmington National Guard Armory from Thursday, Oct. 19, until Saturday, Oct. 21.

This marks the sixth VEAC conducted in the Cape Fear region as part of a partnership between the Department of Veterans Affairs, local American Legion Posts, Veteran Service Officers from the state, the North Carolina National Guard and other veteran service organizations.

The event focuses on delivering benefits to veterans in southeastern North Carolina.

“Wilmington VEAC 2023 is shaping up to be the largest event to date in NC. Hundreds of Veterans and their dependents are expected to attend over the three days, and with new legislation (PACT Act) plus the expanded space available at the new National Guard Armory - this is an event that all area Veterans should consider participating in. Numerous classroom briefings, including PACT Act Updates, Survivor’s Benefits, Camp Lejeune Water claims for Veterans and Dependents, Toxic Exposure Registry and Suicide Awareness/Mental Health information will be provided,” VEAC wrote in a press release.

Approximately 15 nonprofit organizations will be on-site to assist veterans.

You can learn more below:

