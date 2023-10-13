Carly Rae Baron’s family, Alex Highsmith Family Foundation keeping her memory alive with annual 5k to raise money for scholarship fund

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Carly Rae Baron tragically lost her life almost three years ago when she was shot after a traffic accident in Wilmington.

Now, her family and friends are keeping her memory alive with an annual 5K run to raise money for a scholarship fund in her name.

“She gave so much sunshine and love to all the people that she knew. And she shared it so generously,” Crystal Baron, Carly Rae’s mom, said.

That’s how Crystal Baron remembers her daughter Carly Rae.

“I think what happened really rocked the whole community. It could have been anybody’s daughter that this happened to,” Baron said.

Baron hopes to keep her daughter’s memory alive for years to come through an annual 5K and scholarship in Carly Rae’s name.

“We are forever grateful to the Alex Highsmith Family Foundation for coming to us and wanting to do this and helping us keep Carlin’s memory alive,” Baron said. “We’re also thankful to the community for their support. They’ve been wonderful, and to our sponsors that help us every year with this event, and it feels good to be able to make a positive out of something that was so tragic.”

Sam Highsmith—co-founder of the Alex Highsmith Family Foundation says giving back to the community is just as important as remembering Carly Rae.

“Me and my son with Carly and the Baron family and Alex and Carly were students together through middle school and high school, and I was her assistant principal at Myrtle Grove. So, it’s really important, it’s real special, and there’s a bond there.”

A personal effort for Highsmith to help the community with the scholarship fund.

“We made it eligible to any graduating senior in New Hanover County schools. We have two different scholarships. The Remember Carly Rae scholarship, we allow every [senior] in New Hanover County like I said earlier, to apply, Those were $1,000,” Highsmith said. “And then we had the Carly Rae Baron Memorial scholarship at Ashley High School exclusively, since she was a student there, now that was $2,000. So, in total, we gave up $13,000 to seniors.”

Money raised from the 5K event goes towards this scholarship fund to help the community.

And Carly’s parents say seeing the community come together helps them too.

“I think having this event helps us come together as friends, family, loved ones, as a community, to be together to share a special day for it to be about Carly. And I think that’s helpful in the healing process, not only for the people that loved her, but also for the community as well. And I think we come together with the purpose of the community,” Baron said.

To register for the event, click here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.