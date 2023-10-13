Senior Connect
Cape Fear River Watch looking for volunteers to help at tree planting event

A tree planting in Wilmington
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear River Watch is set to host a tree planting event for its Burnt Mill Creek Restoration project on Saturday, Nov. 4.

Volunteers are needed to help plant 32 trees along Burnt Mill Creek from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., per CFRW.

“We encourage you to bring your own shovel for planting if you have one, and we will provide gloves! We also encourage long pants and boots! We will go over best tree planting practices before we start and then get to work!” a Cape Fear River Watch Facebook post states. “We will also provide a few trash pickers, gloves, and bags if we have extra hands to do some cleaning up of the creek as well!”

You can register to volunteer online here.

The project was funded by the NC Attorney General Office’s Environmental Enhancement Grant program.

