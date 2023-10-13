Senior Connect
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office to host car seat inspections

(BCSO | Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is scheduled to conduct car seat safety inspections from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14.

According to the announcement, the inspections will be held during the Kiwanis Club of Southport/Oak Island Big Toy Day event.

“We will have a team set up near the entrance of the parking area so just look for the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office black tent. Hope to see you there!” the announcement states.

The inspections will be held at the Cape Fear Regional Jetport in Oak Island, located at 4015 Airport Rd SE.

