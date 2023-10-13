Abbey Nature Preserve to temporarily close beginning Monday

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County announced on Friday, Oct. 13, that Abbey Nature Preserve in Scotts Hill will temporarily close beginning Monday.

“The reason for the closure is for the public’s safety as crews begin land development on the adjacent property,” the county announcement states. “As a safety precaution, signage will be placed around the entrances of Abbey Nature Preserve. A fence was recently installed on the boundary line between Abbey Nature Preserve and the land being developed to ensure the public’s safety.”

We are in close communication with the developers of the adjacent property, and Abbey Nature Preserve will be reopened once it is safe to enter. The Preserve is a special place in the community, and our goal is to keep people safe.

“It was previously owned by the Foy Family, who settled in Pender County more than 250 years ago,” the release adds. “The property was acquired by Mungo Homes, who asked Pender County Parks and Recreation to lease the 62 acres of the Preserve, which is currently held under two conservation easements through the North Carolina Coastal Land Trust.

“As part of the site development for Indigo at Abbey Preserve, Mungo Homes will be deeding the 62 acres of conservation land plus an additional 7.5 acres for a future county park. This agreement allowed us to keep the Preserve open for public enjoyment and made it a permanent feature of the community.”

