Abbey Nature Preserve to temporarily close beginning Monday

Abbey Nature Preserve in Scotts Hill
Abbey Nature Preserve in Scotts Hill(Imagery 2023 Airbus, Maxar Technologies, U.S. Geological Survey, USDA/FPAC/GEO)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County announced on Friday, Oct. 13, that Abbey Nature Preserve in Scotts Hill will temporarily close beginning Monday.

“The reason for the closure is for the public’s safety as crews begin land development on the adjacent property,” the county announcement states. “As a safety precaution, signage will be placed around the entrances of Abbey Nature Preserve. A fence was recently installed on the boundary line between Abbey Nature Preserve and the land being developed to ensure the public’s safety.”

“It was previously owned by the Foy Family, who settled in Pender County more than 250 years ago,” the release adds. “The property was acquired by Mungo Homes, who asked Pender County Parks and Recreation to lease the 62 acres of the Preserve, which is currently held under two conservation easements through the North Carolina Coastal Land Trust.

“As part of the site development for Indigo at Abbey Preserve, Mungo Homes will be deeding the 62 acres of conservation land plus an additional 7.5 acres for a future county park. This agreement allowed us to keep the Preserve open for public enjoyment and made it a permanent feature of the community.”

