Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

51st annual Waccamaw Siouan Pow wow set for Oct. 20-21

One of the Waccamaw Siouan Tribe's annual Pow Wows
One of the Waccamaw Siouan Tribe's annual Pow Wows(Waccamaw Siouan Tribe)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOLTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Waccamaw Siouan Tribe is inviting the community to their 51st annual Pow Wow on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 20-21.

The Waccamaw Siouan Tribal Grounds in the Buckhead Community of Bolton will host the event.

Guests can expect history, traditional foods, an American Indian dance competition, a drumming competition, and gospel singing. Saturday will feature a ceremony to honor veterans along with a parade.

The admission is $8 for all day Friday, $5 for Friday after 4 p.m., and $10 for Saturday. Children age four and under can attend for free.

You can see the full schedule and learn more on the Waccamaw Siouan Tribe website.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katherine Pace
Wilmington police locate missing UNCW student
Kyle Lancaster
New Hanover County man charged with death by distribution following Rocky Point fentanyl death
According to the CBPD, 23-year-old Ethan Hill Faircloth has been charged with death by...
Carolina Beach police charge man in connection to overdose death
Car and tank truck crash on Carolina Beach Road in Wilmington near Medical Center Drive on Oct....
Car and tank truck crash on Carolina Beach Road near Medical Center Drive
Joanna Brooke English
Woman facing new charges after allegedly stealing car in Wilmington, firing gun in Riegelwood

Latest News

The clinic aims to serve uninsured residents in Brunswick County.
New Hope Clinic announces open house in Brunswick County
A tree planting in Wilmington
Cape Fear River Watch looking for volunteers to help at tree planting event
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office to host car seat inspections
The New Hanover NCWorks Career Center
New Hanover NCWorks, Cape Fear Workforce Development Board to host job fair Oct. 18