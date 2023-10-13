51st annual Waccamaw Siouan Pow wow set for Oct. 20-21

BOLTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Waccamaw Siouan Tribe is inviting the community to their 51st annual Pow Wow on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 20-21.

The Waccamaw Siouan Tribal Grounds in the Buckhead Community of Bolton will host the event.

Guests can expect history, traditional foods, an American Indian dance competition, a drumming competition, and gospel singing. Saturday will feature a ceremony to honor veterans along with a parade.

The admission is $8 for all day Friday, $5 for Friday after 4 p.m., and $10 for Saturday. Children age four and under can attend for free.

You can see the full schedule and learn more on the Waccamaw Siouan Tribe website.

