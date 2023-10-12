Senior Connect
Wrightsville Beach aldermen approves alcohol enforcement training for police

These include enforcing rules about over-serving customers. (MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Wrightsville Beach Board of Alderman on Wednesday considered expanding the way in which alcohol laws could be enforced.

Per the meeting agenda, board members discussed changes to the town’s contract with the New Hanover County ABC Commission to train Wrightsville Beach police officers to enforce laws typically handled by ALE or ABC officers.

These include enforcing rules about over-serving customers.

The board approved the contract.

One WBPD officer has been identified to receive the training and implement the interlocal agreement. If successful, the program can be expanded in the future.

