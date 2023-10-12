Wilmington-native Todd Vasos returns to CEO position at Dollar General

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Dollar General Corporation announced Thursday, Oct. 12, that Wilmington-native Todd Vasos will return to the role of CEO.

Vasos is currently a board member and served as the CEO from June 2015 to Nov. 2022, when he moved to the role of senior advisor before retiring in April 2023.

Jeff Owen separated from the company and resigned from its board effective the same day, Oct. 12.

“The Board has tremendous respect for Jeff and greatly appreciates his many contributions to the Company, especially during his long tenure leading our retail operations,” said Michael Calbert, Chairman of Dollar General’s Board of Directors, in a written press release. “However, at this time the Board has determined that a change in leadership is necessary to restore stability and confidence in the Company moving forward.”

Per a Dollar General press release, the company expanded its store base by about 7,000 stores, added almost 60,000 net new jobs and increased revenue by over 80 percent during Vasos’ time as CEO.

