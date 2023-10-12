Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Wilmington-native Todd Vasos returns to CEO position at Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation announced Thursday, Oct. 12, that Wilmington-native Todd Vasos will...
Dollar General Corporation announced Thursday, Oct. 12, that Wilmington-native Todd Vasos will return to the role of CEO.(MGN Online)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Dollar General Corporation announced Thursday, Oct. 12, that Wilmington-native Todd Vasos will return to the role of CEO.

Vasos is currently a board member and served as the CEO from June 2015 to Nov. 2022, when he moved to the role of senior advisor before retiring in April 2023.

Jeff Owen separated from the company and resigned from its board effective the same day, Oct. 12.

“The Board has tremendous respect for Jeff and greatly appreciates his many contributions to the Company, especially during his long tenure leading our retail operations,” said Michael Calbert, Chairman of Dollar General’s Board of Directors, in a written press release. “However, at this time the Board has determined that a change in leadership is necessary to restore stability and confidence in the Company moving forward.”

Per a Dollar General press release, the company expanded its store base by about 7,000 stores, added almost 60,000 net new jobs and increased revenue by over 80 percent during Vasos’ time as CEO.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katherine Pace
Wilmington police locate missing UNCW student
Joanna Brooke English
Woman facing new charges after allegedly stealing car in Wilmington, firing gun in Riegelwood
Kyle Lancaster
New Hanover County man charged with death by distribution following Rocky Point fentanyl death
Anthony Parker’s family is still reeling from his death on Sept. 28, but the family says...
‘This has ended in a way no one wanted’: Two families impacted by fatal domestic violence shooting speak out
Katrina “Tina” Joan York
Woman charged in Southport poisoning case

Latest News

FILE - United Auto Workers members hold picket signs near a General Motors Assembly Plant in...
Ford says it’s at the limit of how much it can spend to get new contract with striking autoworkers
Sen. Bob Menendez leaves federal court, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth...
New indictment charges Sen. Bob Menendez with being an unregistered agent of the Egyptian government
Former President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he leaves the courtroom during a lunch...
Donald Trump returning to civil trial next week with fixer-turned-foe Michael Cohen set to testify
Scientists are learning that the galaxy may be 'lighter' than originally thought.
Milky Way may be missing mass after stars seen behaving strangely, study says