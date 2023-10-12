Topsail Beach commissioners approve dog leashing rules ahead of beach renourishment project

TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Topsail Beach commissioners voted 4-1 in favor of suspending the town’s dog leash rules during the upcoming beach renourishment project at their meeting on Oct. 11.

The vote ensures that all dogs will be required to be on a leash within 1,000 feet of the construction zone.

Commissioner Tim Zizack was the only dissenting vote, citing concerns on how they would enforce the rule and keep up with the shifting boundaries of the construction zone.

The board said the project will begin next month and should last through February.

