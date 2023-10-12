Staff to present presentation on western bank development to New Hanover County commissioners

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners on Monday is set to hear about the results of a study on potential paths to develop the western bank of the Cape Fear River across from downtown Wilmington.

Though two major development attempts have been made in the past few years, these proposals have failed to get the approval needed from county commissioners. But people have repeatedly spoken against the projects, citing concerns about the environmental effects and flooding.

Noting these concerns, the county began a planning study in the spring of 2023 to refine the county’s goals for the west bank. The county’s development goals for the area were set over 20 years ago, but the presentation by staff says that people have noticed an increase in sunny day flooding in the past five to 10 years.

Recommended changes to the county’s comprehensive plan include:

Finding strategies for development agreements and brownfields programs to reduce the risk in the area regardless of how intense development ends up being.

Articulating environmental constraints on the properties that could cause issues for future development.

Outlining studies and times for the county to take another look at its policies and standards to adapt as conditions change.

Changes to the county’s development ordinance would include making a new riverfront-specific zoning district with its own review standards. The study recommends implementing the new provisions via a staff-led rezoning of the properties on the western bank.

To make this happen, county commissioners would to approve both the changes to its comprehensive plan and the changes to its development ordinance.

You can find the full meeting agenda on the county’s website.

