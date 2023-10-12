Senior Connect
Ride For Kindness Harley Dice Run event aims to help kids with ADHD

(KOTA)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The first ever Ride For Kindness Harley Dice Run is set for Saturday, Oct. 14, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event is hosted by nonprofit Anthony’s Way - The Road to Kindness Foundation, which aims to help children with ADHD.

The ride will begin at Carolina Coast Harley-Davidson with registration including a scorecard costing $25. You can also buy additional scorecards for $20. All vehicles are welcome.

People will stop at Fishy Fishy in Southport, Beach House Harley-Davidson in Shallotte, and finally Shuckin’ Shack Leland by 4 p.m., where prizes will be awarded. Festivities will continue with the Papa Midnight band playing at 6 p.m.

Every dollar raised during the ride will benefit Anthony’s Way.

You can learn more and get involved by reaching out to Tony Belleza at (717) 329-7160 or contact@anthonysroadtokindness.com.

