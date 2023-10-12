Rabbi, Palestinian-American hope for peace in midst of war

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New reports say at least 24 Americans have died in the war between Israel and Hamas. The fighting has now killed 2,300 people on both sides since the Hamas militants launched the attack in southern Israel on Saturday and Israeli leaders retaliated.

Families in Southeastern North Carolina have loved ones in that region who fear the violence could escalate and claim more lives before it ends.

“You know, there’s a place for everybody, you do not need violence,” Musa Agil, a Palestinian-American, said.

Musa Agil was born and raised in the West Bank. He immigrated to the United States more than 40 years ago, but most of his family is still overseas today.

“We left everybody behind. Yeah. So, we have siblings. You know, we have nephews, we have cousins. We have nieces. They’re very upset. They say look, nobody is helping us,” Agil said. “And what’s really annoying them and making them very upset is Israel cut off all supplies to the Gaza Strip, including food, including water, including gasoline, including diesel, including medicine, including electricity. So, how can you live under those conditions? These are basic necessities that people must have, and the occupying power must provide to the occupied by, you know, according to the Geneva Convention and international laws, and those are being violated. And to my amazement, nobody’s saying anything.”

Living in the midst of a war between Hamas and Israel that they want to see an end to.

“What’s happening is an occupation. It’s an oppression. And when you oppress people, there’s going to be resistance, and more oppression will lead to more resistance. So, it’s a vicious cycle that got to stop,” Agil said.

Rabbi Moshe Lieblich with Chabad of Wilmington says his family in Israel is still trying to wrap their minds around this recent attack. Bringing back memories of some of the darkest days for Jewish people.

“It’s barbaric and on the level that none of us can ever recall. I mean, the way to go back is to what happened during Nazi Germany, my parents are helpless to survive. My grandparents are Holocaust survivors. That’s the closest or equivalent I can think of,” Lieblich said.

Now—a prayer for safety—and hope that everyone can find peace.

“Our hope is that Israel comes to a place where they take the situation, as they have stated that this will never happen again, that they put that they deal with the threat and neutralize it completely,” Lieblich said.

“And I wish that our country can bring those two parties and two people together,” Agil added.

Rabbi Lieblich said the war broke out on a holiday that is about unity and togetherness, so that is the message he’s spreading now, for people of Jewish faith to stick together.

“When the community falls apart, that’s when there’s weakness and that’s when, you know, bad things happen. So, just to reinforce this message, that when we’re together and we have as a community, then everything will turn out well in the end, despite the intense pain, the suffering that we’re going through right now,” Agil said. “A little concern, but overall, not too worried. We, you know, coming from my perspective, I believe that God watches over the Jewish people, and over the Holy Land, and despite everything, they’ll be fine. And they’ll pull through, they’ll be okay.”

And Agil says that he saw the support the U.S. gave to Ukraine when the war broke out there last year. As a Palestinian-American, he hopes to see more support from political leaders to bring an end to the conflict.

“I wish that our government will be more even handed,” Agil said.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.