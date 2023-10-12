Proposed walking trail hopes to honor Gullah Geechee people

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A proposed 14-mile trail in Brunswick County has two main goals: safety and education.

The Wilmington Metropolitan Planning Organization hosted its last public input meeting for phase one of the Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Trail project on Wednesday. The proposed trail would start at Phoenix Park in Navassa and go to Brunswick Nature Park.

Wednesday’s meeting was an opportunity for community members to hear about the project and it’s educational opportunities and provide feedback.

“Its intent is really to celebrate the historical contributions and the cultural contributions of the Gullah Geechee people,” WMPO deputy director Abby Lorenzo said.

The Gullah Geechee people are descendants of Africans who were enslaved on plantations along the lower Atlantic coast. Their enslavement in specific places such as islands and coastal plantations created a unique culture.

The trail plans to run up against a church that is culturally significant to the Gullah Geechee people as well as some of the rice plantations they were enslaved on.

“I was so interested in seeing a project that tried to combine transportation and recreational issues and then these questions around cultural preservation,” Allie Tereszk, an environmental issues researcher, said.

This trail would be a small piece of a larger cultural preservation effort.

“In 2006, Congress designated the Gullah Geechee Heritage Corridor. It runs from Jacksonville, Florida to Jacksonville, N.C.,” Lorenzo said.

Tereszk attended the meeting without prior knowledge of the project, but she quickly learned about the safety aspect of the new trail as well.

“I learned today there’s a lot of pedestrian and bicycle accidents because there aren’t walking and biking paths that are protected,” Tereszk said.

Lorenzo said in her job, she hears a lot of requests for corridors that make transportation options like biking and walking easier.

“Being able to do those things safely is so important,” Lorenzo said.

To make the best plan possible, WMPO is still looking for community feedback. An input survey on the trail will be open until the end of the month.

It is still unknown how the project will be funded or when it is expected to be completed.

