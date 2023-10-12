Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Powerball 10-11-23

Powerball Winning Numbers for 10-11-23 at 11pm
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katherine Pace
Wilmington police locate missing UNCW student
Joanna Brooke English
Woman facing new charges after allegedly stealing car in Wilmington, firing gun in Riegelwood
Anthony Parker’s family is still reeling from his death on Sept. 28, but the family says...
‘This has ended in a way no one wanted’: Two families impacted by fatal domestic violence shooting speak out
Katrina “Tina” Joan York
Woman charged in Southport poisoning case
Several agencies responded to the “fully-involved structure fire.”
Crews respond to early-morning fire near Sunset Harbor

Latest News

Kyle Lancaster
New Hanover County man charged with death by distribution following Rocky Point fentanyl death
These include enforcing rules about over-serving customers. (MGN)
Wrightsville Beach aldermen approves alcohol enforcement training for police
Topsail Beach commissioners approve dog leashing rules ahead of beach renourishment project
A death investigation is underway in Fayetteville after a woman’s body was found in a field...
Man finds woman’s body in Fayetteville woods