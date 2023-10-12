Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Police: Man armed with machete tries to enter school bus in Charlotte

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
CMS officials said no students were on the bus, which serves Myers Park High School, at the time of the incident.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A man armed with a machete tried to enter a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus after an argument with the bus driver in what police are calling a possible road rage incident.

Shortly after 6:30 a.m. Thursday, the man approached the school bus on East 7th Street, got out of his vehicle with the machete and started arguing with the driver, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

During the argument, the man went to the door of the bus, tapped on the door with the machete and tried to get on the bus prior to leaving the area, officers said.

The man did not enter onto the bus at any time and there were no injuries, according to the CMPD.

CMS officials said no students were on the bus, which serves Myers Park High School, at the time of the incident.

According to CMS, the bus driver reported that someone was driving unsafely on the road. That driver then got out of their vehicle and tapped on the bus window “with what appeared to be a knife,” district officials said.

Police were immediately called.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates sent straight to your phone.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Lancaster
New Hanover County man charged with death by distribution following Rocky Point fentanyl death
Katherine Pace
Wilmington police locate missing UNCW student
According to the CBPD, 23-year-old Ethan Hill Faircloth has been charged with death by...
Carolina Beach police charge man in connection to overdose death
Car and tank truck crash on Carolina Beach Road in Wilmington near Medical Center Drive on Oct....
Car and tank truck crash on Carolina Beach Road near Medical Center Drive
Joanna Brooke English
Woman facing new charges after allegedly stealing car in Wilmington, firing gun in Riegelwood

Latest News

A timelapse video as the WECT crew sets up for Carolina in the Morning for Highway 6 in Surf...
Highway 6: Behind the scenes
Behind the scenes from Highway 6 in Surf City
Highway 6: Ocean Fest in Surf City
The Ocean Fest 5K Beach Run is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 14, in Surf City.
Ocean Fest kicks off Friday
Pollo, an eight-month-old Labrador/Border Collie mix, is available for adoption from Freedom...
Pet of the Week: Pollo from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue
Carolina in the Morning is live from Surf City this morning.
Highway 6: Live from Ocean Fest