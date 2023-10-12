Pink Talking Fish to play Sustain Port City event at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Pink Talking Fish, the Possums and Masonboro Sound are set to play the Sustain Port City event at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater on Nov. 12

Pink Talking Fish plays a fusion of Pink Floyd, Talking Heads and Phish covers. The event will run from 1 to 9 p.m., encouraging people to refuse, reduce, reuse, regenerate and recycle.

Tickets are available here, and you can also sign up to volunteer here.

“This event benefits Global Connections, Keep New Hanover Beautiful (an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful), & the Coastal Composting Chapter of the NC Composting Council (NCCC). Joe Suleyman, Director of New Hanover County Recycling and Solid Waste will also speak about recycling in New Hanover County,” a Sustain Port City announcement states.

“Learn how to properly recycle and dispose of common household waste at this educational benefit-concert-- with 6 hours of live music-- while also supporting local nonprofits doing valuable sustainability work with a major impact in New Hanover County.”

The event sponsors are Global Connections, NCCC, Keep New Hanover Beautiful, Live Nation & 98.3 The Penguin.

