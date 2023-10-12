Ocean Isle Beach PD shares images from recent animal rescues
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Ocean Isle Beach Police Department shared images on Thursday, Oct. 12, of some recent animal rescues performed by one of its officers.
“Our officers perform a wide variety of functions at Ocean Isle Beach. Pictures are of Officer Ransom McLamb rescuing an hawk that flew into a residence and a sea turtle with a fishhook in its mouth,” the release states. “Both animals were released without harm.
“It is important that we learn to live harmoniously with all animals; fox, deer, raccoons, birds and sea turtles.”
