Novant Health, NCWorks to host Tri-County Hiring Event

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Novant Health and NCWorks are scheduled to host their Tri-County Hiring Event Tuesday through Thursday, Oct. 17-19.

According to the announcement, open interviews with hiring managers will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day at the following locations:

Tuesday, Oct. 17: 5300-7 Main St. in Shallotte

Wednesday, Oct. 18: 507 E Freemont St. in Burgaw

Thursday, Oct. 19: 1994 S 17th St. in Wilmington

“Open Positions Include: Nursing, Nursing Aide, EMT, Paramedic, Pharmacy Tech, LPN, Medical Assistant, Patient Access, Transporter, Environmental Service Assistant, IT, IS, Security, Patient Experience, Care Associate, Food Services, Plant Operations, Supply Chain, and more!” the announcement states.

For more information, please contact the New Hanover County NCWorks Career Center at (910) 945-6900 or NewHanoverCounty@ncworks.gov.

