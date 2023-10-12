Senior Connect
Novant Health, NCWorks to host Tri-County Hiring Event

Executives at Novant Health say despite its recent issues, New Hanover Regional Medical Center is coping well with the shortage of nurses plaguing the nation.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Novant Health and NCWorks are scheduled to host their Tri-County Hiring Event Tuesday through Thursday, Oct. 17-19.

According to the announcement, open interviews with hiring managers will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day at the following locations:

  • Tuesday, Oct. 17: 5300-7 Main St. in Shallotte
  • Wednesday, Oct. 18: 507 E Freemont St. in Burgaw
  • Thursday, Oct. 19: 1994 S 17th St. in Wilmington

“Open Positions Include: Nursing, Nursing Aide, EMT, Paramedic, Pharmacy Tech, LPN, Medical Assistant, Patient Access, Transporter, Environmental Service Assistant, IT, IS, Security, Patient Experience, Care Associate, Food Services, Plant Operations, Supply Chain, and more!” the announcement states.

For more information, please contact the New Hanover County NCWorks Career Center at (910) 945-6900 or NewHanoverCounty@ncworks.gov.

