Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Menstrual product makers to reimburse ‘tampon tax’

Eight menstrual product makers have banded together to reimburse consumers for the sales tax...
Eight menstrual product makers have banded together to reimburse consumers for the sales tax they paid on their products.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A group of menstrual product makers have banded together to reimburse consumers for the sales tax they paid on feminine hygiene products such as tampons, pads and menstrual cups.

Shoppers still pay sales tax on menstruation products in 21 states. The Tampon Tax Coalition calls it an “unjust tax” on medical necessities.

The brands in the partnership include August, Cora, Lola, The Honey Pot, Rael, Here We Flo, Saalt and Diva.

Shoppers who bought products in-store or online from those brands can submit their receipt through tampontaxback.com.

You text a photo of your receipt, and the group said they will Venmo or Paypal you back the tax you paid within 24 hours.

Women’s health advocates have argued for years that tampons, pads and other products should be sold free of taxes.

The Tampon Tax Coalition’s founder says she wants the tax to be removed in the remaining states that levy it.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katherine Pace
Wilmington police locate missing UNCW student
Joanna Brooke English
Woman facing new charges after allegedly stealing car in Wilmington, firing gun in Riegelwood
Anthony Parker’s family is still reeling from his death on Sept. 28, but the family says...
‘This has ended in a way no one wanted’: Two families impacted by fatal domestic violence shooting speak out
Katrina “Tina” Joan York
Woman charged in Southport poisoning case
Several agencies responded to the “fully-involved structure fire.”
Crews respond to early-morning fire near Sunset Harbor

Latest News

More than 60 women have filed suit.
Doctor accused of sexually assaulting patients
An employee at the store that sold the winning Powerball lottery ticket in Frazier, California,...
Winning Powerball ticket sold at California store
Palestinians search for survivors of Israeli aerial bombing on Jabaliya, near Gaza City,...
Palestinians rush to buy food and struggle under strikes as Israel readies possible ground operation
These include enforcing rules about over-serving customers. (MGN)
Wrightsville Beach aldermen approves alcohol enforcement training for police