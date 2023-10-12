Senior Connect
Man finds woman’s body in Fayetteville woods

A death investigation is underway in Fayetteville after a woman’s body was found in a field Wednesday night near Fieldcrest Street and Cedric Street.
By Jelia Hepner and Delaney Eyermann
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WRAL) - A death investigation is underway in Fayetteville after a woman’s body was found in a field Wednesday night near Fieldcrest Street and Cedric Street.

At 7:50 p.m., police were called to the area in response to a report of a body. A man found the body while searching for his lost dog in a wooded area on Cedric Street.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective M. Waters at 910-635-4978. You can contact Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-8477 to provide information anonymously.

https://www.wral.com/story/man-finds-woman-s-body-in-fayetteville-woods/21092828/

Copyright 2023 by Capitol Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

