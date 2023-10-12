Longtime superior court judge for New Hanover and Pender County announces retirement

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Judge Phyllis M. Gorham has announced her retirement as Senior Resident Superior Court Judge of the 5th Judicial District in a letter addressed to Governor Roy Cooper.

Her retirement will be in effect as of January 1, 2024.

Judge Gorham served as a superior court judge, district court judge, assistant district attorney and a UNC employee for more than 30 years in North Carolina. She began working as an Assistant District Attorney in Pender/New Hanover Counties in 1995 before Gov. Easley appointed her to be District Court Judge in 2005.

“Before taking the bench, Judge Gorham was an Assistant District Attorney in the 6th Prosecutorial District (New Hanover and Pender Counties), an attorney for Legal Aid of North Carolina in Durham, NC, an Interim Assistant Police Attorney for the Durham Police Department and an associate attorney in private practice in Goldsboro, NC,” Gorham’s biography page on the NC Courts website.

Then governor Mike Easley appointed her to 5th Judicial District Superior Court Judge in 2007 to replace the retiring Judge Ernest Fullwood.

“I greatly appreciate the voters of New Hanover and Pender Counties who put their trust in me each election cycle. It has been my pleasure to work with my excellent judicial staff and the many wonderful judicial staff and court officials in the state,” Judge Gorham wrote in the letter.

Originally from Fountain, North Carolina, Gorham currently serves as the Chair of the Dispute Resolution Commission, and as President of the North Carolina Conference of Superior Court Judges.

She has also served as vice president of the North Carolina Bar Associations, board member on the North Carolina Rural Courts Commission, Chair of the New Hanover County Department of Social Services board of directors, President and Secretary/Treasurer of the 6th Judicial District Bar, among various other community boards.

The letter can be viewed in full below:

Retirement Letter by Nicholas Aziz on Scribd

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.