Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Kinston police swear in youngest officer

Kinston police swear in youngest officer
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A child with a rare disorder has been sworn in as Kinston’s newest police officer.

When he was 4 years old, Levi Scott was diagnosed with Cardiofaciocutaneous Syndrome, a condition that affects 200-300 people worldwide.

Officers say Levi decided two years ago to become a police officer when he grows up.

As his mother and two brothers support his decision, he has visited the police department and met with officers on several occasions, police say.

The nine-year-old will be dressing up as a police officer for Halloween again this year.

Police say due to his enthusiasm and positive attitude, Officer Scott was sworn in as an active officer on Wednesday at the police department.

The 9-year-old was sworn in on Wednesday.
The 9-year-old was sworn in on Wednesday.(Kinston police)

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Lancaster
New Hanover County man charged with death by distribution following Rocky Point fentanyl death
Katherine Pace
Wilmington police locate missing UNCW student
According to the CBPD, 23-year-old Ethan Hill Faircloth has been charged with death by...
Carolina Beach police charge man in connection to overdose death
Car and tank truck crash on Carolina Beach Road in Wilmington near Medical Center Drive on Oct....
Car and tank truck crash on Carolina Beach Road near Medical Center Drive
Joanna Brooke English
Woman facing new charges after allegedly stealing car in Wilmington, firing gun in Riegelwood

Latest News

A timelapse video as the WECT crew sets up for Carolina in the Morning for Highway 6 in Surf...
Highway 6: Behind the scenes
Behind the scenes from Highway 6 in Surf City
Highway 6: Ocean Fest in Surf City
The Ocean Fest 5K Beach Run is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 14, in Surf City.
Ocean Fest kicks off Friday
Pollo, an eight-month-old Labrador/Border Collie mix, is available for adoption from Freedom...
Pet of the Week: Pollo from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue
Carolina in the Morning is live from Surf City this morning.
Highway 6: Live from Ocean Fest