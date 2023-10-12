Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: the first of two rainy systems

Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. Morning, Oct. 11, 2023
By Gabe Ross
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast for Thursday features the conclusion of a streaky low pressure system. Rain chances will be highest first thing in the morning before clearing by late afternoon. Expect temperatures to crawl through the lower and middle 70s under clouds and showers, but warmer 70s to the north where sun is more prevalent.

The second crop of rain chances are late Friday and Saturday items and will come along an approaching cold front. Expect a scattered coverage of rain and rumbles; keep your outdoor plans intact for now, as lots of dry time appears probable amid this batch of showers. Ahead of the front Highs are likely to reach the 80s, but in its wake, daily temperatures will slide to the 70s and 60s.

In the tropics, a new storm named Sean will meander over the open Atlantic. Another wave off the African coast features a marginal risk of development within the next week. Thankfully, the Carolinas face no definable tropical storm threats from either system. Stay vigilant as Hurricane Season winds down with wect.com/hurricane.

View your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime, extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

