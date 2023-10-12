Fifth annual Art-Oberfest art crawl set for Oct. 21

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The fifth annual Art-Oberfest art crawl in the Carolina Place neighborhood is set for Saturday, Oct. 21, from noon to 4 p.m.

The crawl runs through the historic Carolina Place neighborhood, and route maps will be available at End of Days Distillery and online starting on Oct. 18, per the organizers.

A total of 42 artists and vendors will be placed on residents’ porches and sidewalks along Wrightsville and Pender avenues.

The event is sponsored by the distillery and Welborn Realty-ReMax Essential.

