Donors at upcoming blood drive to receive free admission to local Halloween attraction

The community can take part in a community blood drive and get a free ticket to a Halloween...
The community can take part in a community blood drive and get a free ticket to a Halloween attraction at Independence Mall on Thursday, Oct. 26.(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The community can take part in a community blood drive and get a free ticket to a Halloween attraction at Independence Mall on Thursday, Oct. 26.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. beside Aveda in the Dillard’s wing of the mall and is cosponsored by the Wilmington Kiwanis, Masonic Lodge #319 and Rotary Clubs of Wilmington.

All donors will receive a free ticket to the Latimer House Victorian Visions of Death interactive tour, highlighting Victorians’ rituals and beliefs about dying and death.

You can sign up for the drive on the Red Cross website.

