COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT: Mobile barber shop aims to restore souls

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Mark Matthews isn’t a bus driver by profession or a chauffeur for a limousine company, but he does drive a bus. It’s actually a mobile barber shop.

“My vision for this was to do a mobile unit to serve the community in a large way and a lot of people cannot afford haircuts,” Matthews said.

Matthews and his wife, Melissa, are the founders of Restored Souls Foundation. Matthews is a professional barber who will come to you and cut your hair for thirty dollars. But his mobile barber shop will also travel to those banking on a better future but with limited money. The mission is to empower recipients.

“When you get your hair cut its like man I look good today--I’m ready to hit the world. I can do anything--I’m empowered from my haircut and that’s what we do. We want to empower people.”

Whether it’s a homeless person, a veteran, or someone just down on their luck, the hope is to restore souls.

“Some people will come in and they’re broken spirits and when you have that conversation and you’re touching their hair and you’re massaging their shoulders or giving them a shampoo in their hair and giving them a fresh and clean feel, it brings up their morale,” Matthews said. “It takes them and soars them through the clouds and it’s so awesome to see that smile. It’s like Christmas morning and opening a present.”

Through donations and fundraisers, the foundation provides vacations and family outings for foster families.

Matthews, who wants people to know he came from humble beginnings says seeing what one simple haircut can do makes this all worthwhile. It’s sheer genius.

“I just love people and I just want to give back to the community as I’ve done for so many years.”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.