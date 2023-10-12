Senior Connect
Community invited to Turkey Trek hike at Miller’s Pond Park

Pender County's November Year of the Trail hike "Turkey Trek"
Pender County's November Year of the Trail hike "Turkey Trek"(Pender County)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ROCKY POINT, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County is inviting the community to the Turkey Trek hike at Miller’s Pond Park set for 4 p.m. on Nov. 14.

Hikers are advised to bring water and wear comfortable shoes for the hike, which will begin at the park’s parking lot, located at 12762 US 117, Rocky Point.

The about 1-mile hike is family-friendly and organized by Pender County Tourism and Parks and Recreation.

“The Year of the Trail is a statewide celebration to introduce North Carolinians to state trails. Pender County and its partners are sponsoring one family-fun hike per month,” a Pender County announcement states.

“The next Year of the Trail hike is the final hike. Mrs. Claus will lead the Twinkle Light Hike in Historic Burgaw on Dec. 8. Meet at the Burgaw Christmas Tree on the Courthouse Square at 5:30 p.m. There will be sweet surprises along the way.

“All Year of the Trail hikes are free.”

