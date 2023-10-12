Columbus County Sheriff speaks on law enforcement in the area

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Sheriff Bill Rodgers with Columbus County said deputies are working to build stronger relationships with the community to help prevent crime in the area.

“Well you want to be involved with your community, just to have a good repour with them in any way let them know that you’re there to protect them,” said Sheriff Bill Rodgers.

Rodgers said cooperation with everyone in the community is key when it comes to preventing crime. He said he wants all people to feel safe in the county. This comes after a string of crimes in Columbus County including recent shootings and bomb threats.

“We’re out in the community just talking to people because a lot of the times the people help us the most,” said Rodgers.

He said deputies are working overtime to ensure the county continues to run as smoothly as possible. Deputies will be making more appearances in schools with the hope of building relationships with students.

Just earlier this month one man was charged with murder after allegedly confessing to killing his son. While deputies can’t always prevent what happens behind closed doors. Sheriff Rodgers said he hopes a stronger deputy presence will help people feel safe.

“It was a tragedy to the community and to the school system over at West Columbus, the kid had went to school there. So you know, it’s a tragedy in itself in our community. We hope community policing would help us because I would like for that kid if he was having problems he could have reached out to one of us, maybe the school resource officers,” said Rodgers.

Behind the scenes, the sheriff’s office is also working on becoming accredited. Rodgers said the office is hoping to get its Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies ( CALEA).

Rodgers said the accreditation will help the office establish a system of checks and balances. He also said the accreditation will help the office with grants and help ensure all departments run smoothly.

“They look at our policies and make sure our policies are in compliance and everything that is happening; because laws change all the time, so it’s just a good thing you got somebody else looking over your shoulder. Making sure you’re doing what you’re supposed to be doing and being professional,” said Rodgers.

He also said that the office is understaffed by about 13 deputies. He said the county does have a recruitment program to help get more deputies in the door.

Rodgers also said employees who work in the jail have the opportunity to go through Basic Law Enforcement training and still be paid. In the in Rodgers said hopes to continue building the sheriff’s office while establishing stronger relationships with the community.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.