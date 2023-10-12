Cliff Cash to host hour-long, recorded comedy special at Thalian Hall

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cliff Cash is coming back to Wilmington, where his comedy career began more than a decade ago, to record his first hour-long special. Called The Long Road, the event will take place at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 9, at Thalian Hall in downtown Wilmington.

“It’s something I’ve really been meaning to do for several years now,” Cash said about the special, which will be recorded by Lighthouse Films. “I actually tried in 2017. I sold out four shows at the old Dead Crow Comedy Room (in Wilmington). But I had a film crew working on it that wasn’t quite ready to do that kind of work and it just didn’t come together as I’d hoped. I did a lot of private house shows during COVID, I tried to kind of stay sharp, stay performing. So once things kind of opened back up, I said, ‘You know, I need to do this. This is like long past due’.”

Cash is just a few years removed from reaching number one on the iTunes Comedy Charts. His 2021 audio release Half Way There rose to the top just as the COVID-19 pandemic started to close down many venues and comedy clubs. He compares this opportunity to a music band landing a record deal, or an actor landing a leading role. He has some of his standup routines featured on the Dry Bar Comedy website, but success in this endeavor would be an entirely different story.

“It really depends on what happens with the special,” Cash said. “There’s no guarantees of course, but my goal, and my biggest hope is that we’re able to get it to Netflix. That would be totally a career changer. I would be able to stay just as busy, but probably paying for playing bigger rooms and better clubs. It would really just sort of elevate my career path.”

Cash first got up on stage to try his hand at standup comedy in 2011, at the old Nutt Street Comedy Room in downtown Wilmington. Since then, he has played in some of the most famous comedy clubs in the country, including the Comedy Store in Los Angeles and the Comedy Cellar in New York City. He is working with friends to organize this comedy special event at Thalian Hall and admits to being more nervous than usual leading up to a show.

“There’s a lot at stake for this, and it’s going to be a crowd full of people who have seen me a bunch of times,” Cash says about the upcoming performance. “So, there’s this pressure to put a new spin on things or do some new material. There’s always that pressure. Obviously, this is a big important show, and so I think for me, the biggest stress right now is I’ve only got an hour and I’ve got five hours of material. So, I have to really hone it in and condense and figure out what’s going to make it in and what’s not. That’s kind of what I’m doing in my brain all day, every day leading up to it. I’m mostly excited.”

There are VIP tickets available for Cliff Cash’s hour-long comedy special, recorded by Lighthouse Films for future release, on November 9th at Thalian Hall. They include a meet and greet before the show and an after-party event as well. You can click here to visit the Thalian Hall website for information on all tickets.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.